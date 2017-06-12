Police attend incident at Lincoln High School

|
An incident at Lincoln High School, Canterbury, has been resolved after Police were notified that a student had made a threatening remark against the school.
The school was evacuated and cleared as a precaution.
Police spoke to those involved and have now left the scene.
Police will treat any reports of this nature seriously and thank students and staff for their patience.
