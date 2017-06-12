Public safety project begins at Tongaporutu

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 16:16

A key road safety project begins on Wednesday (14 JUNE) at Tongaporutu in an effort to keep pedestrians off the state highway.

The pathway that runs beneath State Highway 3 at the Tongaporutu Bridge is being concreted by New Plymouth District Council with support from local residents.

NPDC Manager Parks Operations Stuart Robertson says concreting the path, which connects the north and south sides of the village, was included in the Tongaporutu Development Plan after community consultation.

"This underpass is the only safe way to get from one side of the residential area to the other, as walking on the state highway isn’t advisable," says Mr Robertson.

"By concreting the path we’ll be making it accessible in all weather and it’ll be an easier and more inviting route for everyone to use."

The work is expected to take three weeks, during which time the area under the bridge will be closed.

"We’ve scheduled the project for June because it’s a quiet time of year for visitors," he says.

"Anyone wanting to walk from one side of the village to the other will need to cross the state highway during the works period so we ask people to take extreme care. It’s a busy state highway and people will need to be certain there’s no oncoming traffic before walking across."