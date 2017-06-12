Fatal crash on Broadlands Road, Rotorua name release

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 16:16

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a collision on Broadlands Road, Rotorua on Saturday 10 June, 2017.

He was 49-year-old Joseph Sebo Wiremu, from Broadlands.

Police's thoughts are with Mr Wiremu's friends and family at this time, while the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.