Fatal crash on Broadlands Road, Rotorua name release

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a collision on Broadlands Road, Rotorua on Saturday 10 June, 2017.
He was 49-year-old Joseph Sebo Wiremu, from Broadlands.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Wiremu's friends and family at this time, while the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
