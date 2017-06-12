More public open days at Waterview

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 16:28

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has announced three extra public open days will be held to give more people an opportunity to see Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel before it opens to traffic.

"There has been strong interest from members of the public wanting to experience the tunnel, with more than 42,000 people snapping up tickets so far to walk and cycle through it," Mr Bridges says.

"In response to this demand we are now providing a further three opportunities to allow more people to see the country’s largest and most ambitious roading project up close."

People can now book tickets to cycle through the tunnel on Friday 23 June and walk through the tunnel on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 June.

Tickets to the events are free and can be booked online by visiting www.nzta.govt.nz/waterview.

A ceremonial opening will take place on Sunday, 18 June followed by the first open day. Tickets for the two originally planned open days on 18 and 25 June are fully booked.

The $1.4 billion Waterview Connection will open to traffic in early July.

"The twin 2.4km-long three-lane tunnels will give more options to people and freight moving around and through Auckland, creating a more efficient, reliable and resilient transport system," Mr Bridges says.

The Waterview Connection largely completes the Western Ring Route, a new 48km route linking the west of Auckland, Manukau, the city and the North Shore.