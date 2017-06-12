Police find body in Waitemata Harbour

|
A body has been recovered by the Police Maritime Unit in the Waitemata Harbour this morning.
The body was located near Te Atatu in the harbour around 9.30am.
The body is that of a male but police are unable to confirm the identity until formal identification has been completed.
- Senior Constable Martin Renouf - Police Maritime Unit
