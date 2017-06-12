Weather around the country for Tuesday

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 16:49

A strong westerly airflow lies over New Zealand on Tuesday, changing to the southwest about the lower South Island from late morning as a front moves in. This front zooms northwards to reach the upper North Island overnight.

Upper North Island, mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially afternoon onwards although eastern Northland may stay fairly dry. Breezy westerly winds change southwest overnight, winds strong about coastal areas especially overnight.

Lower North Island in the west, areas of rain with breezy westerly winds, brisk at times from afternoon (winds strong about Taranaki). Winds change gusty southwest overnight with snow lowering to 600m about the Central Plateau by dawn on Wednesday. Sunny areas and some high cloud along the east coast, might be a spot of rain in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds pick up after midday, an overnight southwest change (strong about the coast) brings a few showers.

Showers for much of the day about Wellington, strong northwesterly winds may gust to gale at times then changing strong southerly in the evening.

South Island: Sunny areas and some high cloud for Nelson and Marlborough (general areas of cloud more frequent about Nelson), gusty northwesterly winds. A southwest change in the evening brings showers which clear overnight, some snow for a time in the ranges lowering to 600m before clearing away.

Sunny areas and some high cloud about Canterbury, northwesterly winds strengthen about inland areas especially for North Canterbury where winds may gust to gale at times. A gusty late afternoon southwest change brings showers, becoming restricted to Banks Peninsula overnight. Some snow lowers to 500m.

A few showers along the West Coast, rain moves into Fiordland during the morning bringing heavy falls. Rain with a chance of heavy falls pushes into North Westland during the afternoon then easing back to showers in the evening. Snow may lower to about 500m (400m about Fiordland) before clearing overnight. Breezy westerlies change southwest later in the day.

Dry first thing about Southland and Otago then a gusty cold west to southwest change develops during the morning bringing rain which eases overnight. Winds gust to gale especially about the coast. Snow to 800m drops to 400m by evening, perhaps even as low as 300m in some spots.