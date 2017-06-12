Hinemoa Hilliard Scholarship provides fitting memorial

|
Massey’s College of Creative Arts has awarded the inaugural Hinemoa Hilliard Memorial Scholarship to first year Bachelor of MÄori Visual Arts student, Nikau Tonhihi of Te Aitanga-a-MÄhaki, NgÄpuhi and NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa.
The scholarship was established, in conjunction with the late Hinemoa Hilliard’s whÄnau, to remember, recognise and celebrate her influence.
Hinemoa Hilliard (1960 - 2013) NgÄti Kahu, NgÄpuhi, was a highly-respected teacher, writer, freelance curator, maker, curriculum developer, museum professional and academic, whose warmth and knowledge touched students and staff during the 15 years she worked at Massey University, Whiti o Rehua the School of Art.
The Scholarship celebrates the success of a student who in their first year of study showed excellence in writing about MÄori visual culture, exemplified manaakitanga and demonstrated a high level of commitment to kaupapa MÄori. It covers tuition fees for the student’s second year of study within the College of Arts.
Members of the Hilliard whÄnau attended the Celebration to Honour MÄori Graduates recently at which the Scholarship was awarded.
Mr Tonhihi was selected by the panel for his essay that compared two meeting houses, Te Hau-ki-Turanga and Te Hono-ki-Hawaiki and the endorsement of his lecturers who praised his commitment to study and helping others while raising a young child.
