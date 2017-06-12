Hinemoa Hilliard Scholarship provides fitting memorial

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 17:30

Massey’s College of Creative Arts has awarded the inaugural Hinemoa Hilliard Memorial Scholarship to first year Bachelor of MÄori Visual Arts student, Nikau Tonhihi of Te Aitanga-a-MÄhaki, NgÄpuhi and NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa.

The scholarship was established, in conjunction with the late Hinemoa Hilliard’s whÄnau, to remember, recognise and celebrate her influence.

Hinemoa Hilliard (1960 - 2013) NgÄti Kahu, NgÄpuhi, was a highly-respected teacher, writer, freelance curator, maker, curriculum developer, museum professional and academic, whose warmth and knowledge touched students and staff during the 15 years she worked at Massey University, Whiti o Rehua the School of Art.

The Scholarship celebrates the success of a student who in their first year of study showed excellence in writing about MÄori visual culture, exemplified manaakitanga and demonstrated a high level of commitment to kaupapa MÄori. It covers tuition fees for the student’s second year of study within the College of Arts.

Members of the Hilliard whÄnau attended the Celebration to Honour MÄori Graduates recently at which the Scholarship was awarded.

Mr Tonhihi was selected by the panel for his essay that compared two meeting houses, Te Hau-ki-Turanga and Te Hono-ki-Hawaiki and the endorsement of his lecturers who praised his commitment to study and helping others while raising a young child.