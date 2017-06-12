Southern Steel players involved in crash

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 18:30

Players from the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel are recovering after being involved in an accident in Christchurch this afternoon.

The Steel team van with six players on board was involved in a crash at the intersection of Memorial Ave and Clyde Road in Fendalton just after 1pm. The van was struck by another vehicle and ended up on its side.

Steel lead physiotherapist Corina Ngatuere said four players were taken to the A and E Department at Christchurch Hospital as a precautionary measure. Two have since been discharged with two still being assessed.

"Everyone is stable," she said.

Steel chief executive said the franchise’s top priority was the players.

"Absolutely the welfare of our players is our main concern. They are understandably shocked and our focus is on supporting them in their recovery. We will reassess the situation tomorrow."

The Steel has kept ANZ Premiership organisers and Wednesday night’s opponent the Mainland Tactix updated throughout.