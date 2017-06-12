A classic winter southwest outbreak

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 18:41

After a settled few weeks with little wind a major change is on the way. A pairing of cold fronts is set to move up the country, preceded by rain and vigorous northwest winds followed by even stronger southwest winds These southwest winds also bring colder temperatures for all the country and snow to higher parts of the South Island and the central high country of the North Island, that may affect higher roads. This system will also kick up some big swells affecting east and west coasts from late tomorrow and into Wednesday.

"We have already issued quite a few warnings and watches with this event," says Forecaster Cameron Coutts, "so it definitely will pay to keep an eye on the latest forecasts."

The good news is that by the end of the working week a high has arrived, bringing a return to light winds, but a cold frosty start on Thursday and fog in the mix as well on Friday.

For some of the bigger events this week Coutts commented, "A windy and showery start for the thousands attending the New Zealand Agricultural Fieldays at Mystery Creek, but fine into Fridayand some fog likely there Saturday morning." He went on to say, "Expect a windy and showery walk to and from the British and Irish Lions game in Dunedin, but at this stage Auckland is looking clear for the All Blacks test against Samoa on Friday."