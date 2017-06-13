New phase entered in search for Kim Richmond

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 10:25

Waikato Police have today commenced a new phase of Operation Viaduct, the investigation into the disappearance of Kim Richmond in July 2016.

Kim disappeared from her Arohena home address on the morning of July 31 2016.

The silver Ford Ranger ute (registration HKD553), that she is believed to have been in, also remains outstanding.

"Today the Police National Dive Squad are at Lake Arapuni searching areas that require further investigation.

"Waikato Search and Rescue Team and investigators are also on site, working together during this phase," said Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson of the Waikato CIB.

"Kim has been missing since last July and the case has remained open.

Despite our extensive inquiry we still hope to find her, though we now believe she is dead.

"Though time has quickly slipped away, we are still keen to hear from anyone who has information relating to Kim’s disappearance, as we are committed to bringing her family some closure," says Detective Senior Sergeant Patterson.

If anyone has information regarding this case they should contact Acting Detective Sergeant Ian Foster or Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson at the Te Awamutu Police Station on 07 8720 100.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.