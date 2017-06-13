Two children struck by car in Waiuku

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 10:40

Police are in attendance at a crash involving two pedestrians aged 8 and 10-years-old on Hamilton Drive, Waiuku.

The crash happened at approximately 8am this morning.

The children were walking on the footpath when a car lost control and mounted the footpath where the children were walking.

Both children have received moderate injuries and have been taken to hospital.

The children are related and their family have been advised and are with them.

- Senior Sergeant Dave Readings, Counties Manukau Police.