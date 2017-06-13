Brake publishes essential road risk guidance for senior managers

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 11:41

Brake, the road safety charity, has published a new guidance report aimed at senior managers in organisations with at-work drivers, in collaboration with Quartix.

‘Managing road risk: a guide for senior managers’ provides crucial information for senior managers on the importance of road risk management, along with practical measures for implementation.

The guidance includes information on the business case for fleet safety, including legal compliance, moral and social responsibility, and how investing in safety can save organisations money. Practical advice is also provided on issues such as work-related road risk management models, risk assessment and management, policies and procedures, and creating a road safety culture. Best practice case studies provide an insight into measures other organisations are implementing to address their risk.

The report also addresses the importance of senior management support for, and involvement in, fleet safety policies and procedures, in addition to supervisors/line managers and at-work drivers themselves.

This resource is available free of charge to all Brake Professional members through www.brakepro.org. Non-members can order it from the Brake shop, or join Brake Professional to access this and other resources.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director said: "Driving is the most dangerous activity most employees engage in, and it is vitally important that organisations are making positive steps to manage their at-work road risk. This includes senior management involvement in fleet safety, as we find time and again that having senior level support for policies and procedures helps to achieve buy-in from others in the organisation. This report provides best practice guidance, and I would encourage anyone involved in managing occupational road risk to draw on the knowledge shared in it."

Andy Kirk, Sales and Marketing Director at Quartix said: "Quartix is delighted to be supporting Brake. This guidance report is an excellent tool for both employers and employees; it will help them adopt safer driving practices and reduce the number of collisions on our roads. We’ve designed our Safe Speed contextual speeding alerts with health and safety in mind, so teaming with Brake is a natural partnership."

Brake Professional is a not-for profit global membership service for professionals working in the field of fleet safety. Members receive access to the www.brakepro.org website including its library of guidance reports, tools for use with drivers, conference minutes and best practice case studies. Members also receive free or discounted access to Brake events and regular road safety research e-bulletins.