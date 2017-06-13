Snow falls in Gore and around Dunedin as cold snap heads north

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 11:55

The cold snap has arrived in the Deep South and now Otago - and is slowly sliding northwards bringing snow showers to the ranges and sleet into more populated places.

WeatherWatch.conz has confirmed snow has fallen in Gore itself and now on the hills of Dunedin with snow levels lowering there further, possibly even to a couple of hundred metres in some snow showers - but unlikely to settle.

Temperatures have dropped to near freezing in some parts of Southland and Otago as of 11am.

The southerly change is heading northwards with strong, blustery, winds and a drop in temperatures.

Yesterday parts of Canterbury climbed into the early 20s, today the mid-teens if you're lucky and Wednesday many highs may only reach single digits in Canterbury.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says by Wednesday PM the worst will be over and the system will be mainly tracking to the east of New Zealand. It's very short lived with snow not likely to sea level.