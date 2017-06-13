Waikato staff and alumni recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 12:40

The University of Waikato is proud to congratulate a number of exceptional former staff and alumni named in the 2017 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

University of Waikato Emeritus Professor Dame Peggy Koopman-Boyden received a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to seniors. For more than 45 years, Dame Peggy has committed service to research and policy relating to New Zealand’s older population. Dame Peggy was previously named in the 1997 Queen’s Birthday Honours list as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the elderly.

The first professor of MÄori studies at the University of Waikato and former MÄori Language Commissioner, Professor Timoti Samuel Karetu, received a Knighthood for services to MÄori language. Professor Karetu began part-time lecturing at the University in 1970, becoming a Professor in 1987. He was recognised as a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order in 1993 and was conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Waikato in 2008.

Former Faculty of Education staff member and founder of the ‘Reading Together’ programme Jeanne Biddulph was made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit for services to literacy education.

Other alumni who received awards include:

Assistant Commissioner Wallace Patrick Haumaha (MBA 2002) was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the New Zealand Police and MÄori, Pacific and ethnic communities Elizabeth Charmaine Donaldson (CertContEd 1994) received a Queen's Service Medal of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to health and seniors Sharon Julie Maynard (THE 1997) received a Queen's Service Medal of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to MÄori and education Brigadier Anthony Bryan Howie (MA 1996) received a Distinguished Service Decoration of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

The University of Waikato extends our heartfelt congratulates all our successful alumni and former staff on their outstanding achievement and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.