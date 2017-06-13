Snowfall Coronet Peak today

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 12:57

It’s snowing up at Coronet Peak today, Queenstown’s closest ski field. Due to open this Saturday June 17th, this will be the 70th time Coronet Peak opens. It is New Zealand’s first commercial ski field opened in 1947, and it is the pioneer of night skiing and first tracks.

Ski Area Manager, Nigel Kerr, said the snowfall was getting everybody incredibly excited.

"It’s looking really good out there. In the last couple of hours the temperature has dropped so we can start snowmaking again to add to what mother nature is currently delivering."

Coronet Peak inducted all staff to the mountain yesterday, so the snow was a lovely welcome to them, said Nigel.

"We are set and ready for the season to begin. Morale is high and the snow is coming down!

"Over the next 24 hours the snow makers and groomers will be working hard to top up the base and move it to where it needs to go.

"The weather system looks set to continue to blast us for the next 24 hours which is great for us to increase the base."