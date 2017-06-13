Man found deceased in Wairoa

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 14:25

Wairoa Police can now release the name of the man found deceased on Black Street on Sunday morning.

He was 33-year-old Wairoa man Nigel Sammons.

Mr Sammons' body has now been released back to his family, following a post-mortem completed yesterday in Rotorua.

Investigations into what led to Mr Sammons' death are continuing, and Police are still seeking anyone with information on what happened.

This includes anyone with information on a vehicle that may have suffered damage to the front of it since Saturday, or who may have know about a vehicle being hidden, repaired or cleaned in unusual circumstances.

We'd also like to hear from anyone in the area of Black Road between 4am and 5am on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information can contact Police on (06) 838 8345 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.