Police name man found in Waitemata Harbour

Following formal identification, Police can release the name of the male whose body was recovered by Police from Waitemata Harbour yesterday morning.
He was Tevita Kava, aged 29, from Mangere.
Police have notified next of kin and the matter has been referred to the coroner.
