Endangered Kakariki become Northland's newest tourist attraction

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 15:33

A Northland restoration group has reintroduced kÄkÄriki - New Zealand’s native parakeet - to the Bay of Islands after an absence of 30 years with the new residents set to become the region’s latest tourist attraction.

Rats, stoats and weasels forced the birds into near extinction in the region in the 80s, but today [Tuesday June 13] 40 birds were released on Moturua Island by Project Island Song. The release is the first stage of the group’s ambitious plan to reintroduce kÄkÄriki to mainland New Zealand.

"We want Northlanders and the many tourists and travellers who visit the region to be able to see these beautiful green birds in the wild, and in our own backyard," says Richard Robbins, the Coordinator of Project Island Song.

Project Island Song is a partnership between the Guardians of the Bay of Islands (a local community group), Te Rawhiti hapu (Ngati Kuta and Patukeha) and the Department of Conservation (DOC). It has been instrumental in the creation of the Bay of Islands as a wild life sanctuary since it started in 2009.

Last week members of Project Island Song were on pest-free Little Barrier Island catching the kÄkÄriki ready for relocation to Moturua.

"Our job is to engage people and we see a project like this as an investment rather than a cost," says Robbins. "There will be a huge payback for the region, with increased tourism, and people will stay longer when they visit the Bay of Islands."

He says kÄkÄriki are highly mobile birds and they will be the first species of birds that will fly between the region’s many islands - and possibly the mainland.

"There’s no guarantee the birds will stay on Moturua Island once they are released. So, this project is risky but there’s also a huge opportunity to progress towards a more ecological mainland where pest control is maintained and an environment where kÄkÄriki could thrive."

William Goodfellow, Managing Director of Explore Group that runs Bay of Islands’ eco-cruises, and ferries to Otehei Bay on Urupukapuka Island which is the geographical centre of Project Island Song’s work, says supporting Project Island Song is its way of giving something back to the local community.

"The work Project Island Song does is incredible and the latest release of kÄkÄriki is a perfect example of what can be achieved when environmental and community groups, iwi, government agencies, and commercial operators work together."

Explore made a significant cash contribution towards the cost of the kÄkÄriki release and transported more than 80 people to Moturua Island for the release.

Goodfellow says both locals and tourists enjoy islands like Urupukapuka and Moturua, and the unique bird life that inhabit these islands is one of the biggest drawcards for people.

"We believe a big part of our job in the Bay of Islands is to provide people with easy access to these islands so they can experience the wild life, the activities, and the scenery the region has to offer.

"There’s no more beautiful place in New Zealand - or the world - than islands like Urupukapuka and Moturua, and a big part of that is about the bird life and the introduction of 40 new kÄkÄriki takes that to the next level."