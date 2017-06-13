Thames community gymnasium bulks up for opening

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 15:43

The new indoor sports facility being built at Thames High School is nearly complete and an official opening is expected around the end of July or early August.

The new facility has a new name: Thames Community Recreation Centre - to reflect the fact that it's for the joint use of the high school and the Thames community.

The exterior cladding has been fitted, the internal panels are in place, the exterior is being painted and the flooring is being worked on.

Standing inside the new "south" gymnasium, the feeling is one of being inside a cavernous space, with ample room for any sports club that wishes to book the facility.

Together with the existing "north" gymnasium, the result will be a two-court facility that meets tournament requirements for netball, basketball, volleyball, badminton, gymnastics, kiaido ryu, and other sports.

There are new changing rooms for the athletes, storage for clubs' gear, and there is a mezzanine spectator gallery to give people a raised view of the court action.

There is also a good-sized meeting room that can be booked separately which has its own kitchenette and toilet.

The Thames Community Recreation Centre has come about as a result of the advocacy of the Thames Sports and Education Trust, which under the Active Thames 2018 banner has brought in financial support from sponsors and the community for not only the indoor sports facility, but also the recently completed Powerco Skate Park at Porritt Park and the proposed multisport clubrooms at Rhodes Park.

Another sport and recreation facility for Thames under consideration is a replacement for the ageing Centennial Pool at Taipari Park, which was built in the 1960s. Earlier this year, our Council resolved to bring forward funding for a feasibility study of a sub-regional aquatic centre into the 2016/17 financial year.

The Thames Community Recreation Centre has been budgeted at costing $5.492 million with a contingency of $332,000. Active Thames has raised money from grants, the community, and sponsorship. Thames High is contributing and the balance will be paid for by our Council.

There will be some additional costs which haven't been finalised; some $700,000 has been allocated to cover these should they arise. These relate to delays due to bad weather, unexpected ground conditions, additional earthworks and an extra toilet being included in the plans. Some of this additional cost is subject to negotiations which are in progress.

Funding for any additional costs will come from a range of options including:

- Thames consolidated depreciation reserves; and/or

- The Thames Urban General Purpose Reserve; and /or

- Additional loans.

For more on sports facilities in Thames, go to www.tcdc.govt.nz/thamessportsfacilities