Government funding to move Raglan nearer to zero waste

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 16:21

Government funding of $150,000 will allow the Waikato District Council to implement food waste collection, diversion and composting services in the Raglan community, Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson announced today.

Waikato District Council has partnered with Xtreme Zero Waste to deliver the Whaingaroa Organic Waste Diversion to Compost project, which aims to divert around 120 tonnes of waste from landfill each year. Xtreme Zero Waste also operate the weekly kerbside collections and runs the Raglan Resource Recovery Centre.

"I am delighted to announce the Waste Minimisation Fund grant towards this collaborative project and to see the work that has been achieved so far by Waikato District Council and Xtreme Zero Waste," Mr Simpson says.

"Xtreme Zero Waste is already turning Raglan’s waste into resources and moving towards zero waste, with approximately 75 per cent diversion from landfill. The new food waste collection, diversion and composting service will bring them even closer to the zero waste goal.

"There are many benefits associated with this project that will provide the foundation for this service to be rolled out throughout the district. This is a great example of how local collaboration can create valuable new services that will reduce the amount of organic waste ending up in Waikato landfills.

"I would also like to congratulate Xtreme Zero Waste on being a finalist in the ‘Minimising our waste’ category of the recent 2017 Green Ribbon Awards. To be nominated for a Green Ribbon Award is further evidence of the strength of this project."