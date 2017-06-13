Hamilton strengthens relationship with Chengdu

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 16:52

A meeting between Luo Qiang, Mayor of the Chinese city Chengdu and Hamilton Mayor Andrew King will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, 14 June), followed by the witnessed signings of two Memorandums of Understanding.

Mr Qiang, along with his delegation, will be welcomed into the Council Chamber at the Municipal Building in Garden Place at 9:00AM, followed by a formal welcome and signing of the two MOUs.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs and Hamilton City Council Elected Members will also be present, along with the New Zealand Consul-General to Chengdu Alistair Crozier and the Chinese Consul-General to Auckland Madam Xu.

The MOUs, part of the Sister City Plan between the cities, are between The University of Waikato and Tianfu New Area, and Waikato Innovation Park and Chengdu Hi-tech Zone.

Mr Qiang is in Hamilton following the inaugural direct flight between Chengdu and Auckland via Sichuan Airlines. He and his delegation will also be attending Hill Laboratories, Hamilton Gardens and Fieldays during the course of the day tomorrow.

Last year marked 20 years since the beginning of a formal relationship (a MOU was signed in 1996) between the two cities founded on mutual interests in agri-business and education.