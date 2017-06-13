Memorandum of Understanding between DoC and Destination Rotorua

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 17:01

Destination Rotorua and Department of Conservation (DOC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to underpin how they will share information and collaborate to support tourism, destination management and conservation within the Rotorua Lakes District.

Destination Rotorua CEO Michelle Templer says this partnership is designed to inspire and engage further conservation and eco-tourism initiatives that will protect and sustain Rotorua’s natural habitats and species.

"Visitors to Rotorua come from all over New Zealand and the world to enjoy the natural beauty of the region," says Templer. "DOC plays a vital role in protecting this natural environment and this MOU demonstrates Destination Rotorua’s commitment to a sustainable and environmentally responsible future for the region."

"A strong alliance is fundamental; both parties have similar visions so this will ensure continued collaboration and integration between our organisations."

Within the Rotorua District there are six conservation campsites, more than 30 DOC administered trails and countless beautiful, natural spaces.

"These assets, and the native species found there are a drawcard for locals and visitors which include film crews, sporting events organisers," says DOC’s Operation Manager Jeff Milham. "We have a huge role in enhancing the connection between visitors and the natural environment so it makes sense that we’re partnering with the regional tourism board to foster this connection."

Joint conservation projects include:

- Co-managing a collaborative visitor information suite - provides examples of recreational assets to visitors and locals.

- Sharing successes and media updates - through communications channels such as the DOC website, www.rotoruanz.com and the Rotorua NZ Facebook page.

- Exchange of statistics and other information which enables conservation and tourism growth.

- Enabling responsible commercial activity on public conservation lands such as filming and sporting events

The MOU is effective from 1 July 2017 for a period of 3 years to 1 July 2020.