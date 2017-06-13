Two arrests following burglary in Avonhead where alleged offender was filmed

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 17:55

Canterbury Police have made two arrests this afternoon following a burglary in Avonhead last week where the alleged offender was filmed leaving the address carrying the stolen property.

A 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have both been charged with burglary in relation to the incident and will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

The alleged offender was filmed by the victim in the act of committing the offence and this footage has assisted Police in making the arrests today.

Police have spoken with the victim who was pleased to hear of the arrests and grateful that the offenders will be held to account.