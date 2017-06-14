Chorus repairs Auckland fibre cut

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 00:05

Chorus has tonight completed repairs to a fibre cut on its network in Auckland.

The outage was caused by contractors cutting through a fibre cable about 5km from Waimauku on Monday night. About 1700 households in Waimauku, Helensville and Henderson were affected by the outage.

Technicians have been working around the clock to repair the damage and restored services at about 9pm today.

Chorus would like to apologise to those affected by the outage.