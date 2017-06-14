One person dies in car fire in Queenstown

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police were called to a report of a car fire at 9.30pm yesterday at Jardine Park, Queenstown.
One person has died in the fire and is yet to be identified.
Police and Fire Service will be conducting a scene examination today to determine the cause of the fire.
While the scene examination is ongoing we cannot speculate on how the fire may have started.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.