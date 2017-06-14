Windy Wednesday about to get windier for some in the east

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 09:09

It's been a windy, restless, night for a lot of New Zealanders thanks to the gusty colder change moving up the nation - and winds may increase before easing today for some, mainly in the east.

Low pressure east of Otago and Canterbury will track northwards today and between this lower air pressure and the huge high over eastern Australia the pressure gradient is very steep around the eastern coastline of New Zealand - this is then creating hurricane force winds out at sea (120km/h) and gales brushing land (over 61km/h).

This places coastal areas in the path of gales today (again the worst is out to sea but as these strong winds move up the coastline they will brush some eastern communities - places like Banks Peninsula are especially exposed).

The gusty winds move up the east coast - while at the same time winds on the western coastline should ease across today.

By tonight the blustery change will be hugging the east coast of the North Island while easing in the South Island. It will ease overnight in the east of the North Island.

Thursday looks much calmer nationwide, with westerlies developing over the day in many areas.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz