2017 Young Entrepreneur Awards now open

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 09:30

In partnership with The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and in collaboration with Ashoka, a leading social entrepreneur investment organisation, Unilever is once again inviting young people to come up with practical and innovative solutions to make sustainable living commonplace.

Open to anyone across the world, aged 35 years or under, the Young Entrepreneur Awards are looking for existing initiatives, products or services already in action that are tackling sustainability challenges. More than $170,000 and individually tailored one-to-one mentoring is on offer to help entrepreneurs develop and scale-up their initiatives.

The awards are looking for innovative and scalable technologies, initiatives or services that enable changes in practices or behaviours in one or more of four categories: farm to table, opportunities for women, waste and water.

Up to eight finalists will be invited to take part in a three-day accelerator workshop in Cambridge, UK, at which expert help and professional guidance will be provided to assist them to develop their initiatives. This will be followed by a pitch to a panel of judges in London, drawn from the realms of business, sustainability and entrepreneurship.

Last year’s winner was Colombian, Oscar Andres Mendez Gerardino, whose enterprise Conceptos Plasticos recycles plastic and transforms it into construction materials for high quality, safe, low-cost housing. Since taking out the award, Conceptos Plasticos has doubled their production capacity and increased sales.

In 2015, Australian Katerina Kimmorley won for her company Pollinate Energy, which supplies life-enhancing products such as solar lanterns and cookstoves, to the urban slums of India.

Nick Bangs, Managing Director Unilever New Zealand said, "I am a firm believer in the power of youth and their ability to think outside the box to produce ground-breaking ideas. With the Young Entrepreneur Awards, we see a tremendous opportunity to nurture a new generation of the world’s most progressive young thinkers. The awards not only help these individuals develop intuitive solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues, they are a testament to the ideas and thinking needed to lead us into a more sustainable future."

Dame Polly Courtice DBE, LVO, Director CISL said "The Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership is delighted to be involved in the Unilever Young Entrepreneurs Awards for the fourth year. The awards form a vital part of our efforts to support individuals and organisations promoting inclusive sustainable development to deliver prosperity and positive outcomes for societies and the environment. We are excited to once again bring the research insight of the Cambridge community together with our worldwide network of business leaders, to support these awards in encouraging the innovation and leadership we so urgently need."

Applications must be submitted online at youngentrepreneursawards.unilever.com by 30 June 2017. Finalists will be announced in September 2017 with the Cambridge accelerator workshop and final judging in late October 2017. The finalists will also attend a prestigious prize ceremony in London at which HRH The Prince of Wales Prize will be presented to the overall winner.