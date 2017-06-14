Young voices tell us what they want Whangarei to be like in 10 years

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 11:17

Their comments are been added into the feedback Council is seeking before it embarks on its 2018-28 Long Term Plan next year. Everyone is welcome to provide feedback. The centre spread in this week’s Whangarei leader explains the process and where to go for more information.

"There’s certainly lots to chew over there - why not add your ideas into the mix? Go to heretowhere.co.nz and have your say," said Mayor Sheryl Mai.