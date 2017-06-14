Tourism dollars for hot spot loos

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 11:17

Tourism Minister Paula Bennett said visitor spending in Northland was up nine per cent to an estimated $1.1 billion for the year to April and these new facilities would help the region respond to and benefit from growth in the local tourism sector.

"While tourism is hugely valuable to the economy, it’s important locals continue to support the sector and are able to enjoy their own spaces - quality infrastructure helps with that."

Whangarei District Council Infrastructure Committee Chairman Greg Martin said the funding was warmly welcomed by Council.

"We identified these as top-priority spots for facilities, they are major draw cards for local residents and for visitors, whose numbers are increasing every year.

"We have an outstanding natural environment and climate up here. People want to visit and we welcome them. The facilities built with this funding will be of a high standard that reflects our pride in our environment and history, and our manaakitanga, as hosts.

"They add to the enhancement work we have been doing at scenic spots, which has included architecturally designed lookouts, parking areas, historical information boards and landscaping.

"It also supports the work of our SummerSafe hosts, who have provided the human element at our tourism hotspots in the District. For three summers they have prevented car thefts and break-ins, provided information and helped visitors. Good people, good facilities - that’s what it is all about," Councillor Martin said.

Planning is well under-way for the new toilets. The ones at Parihaka will probably be similar to the ones at AH Reed Memorial Park (designed to blend in with the bush) and the ones at Abbey Caves may be similar to those at Sherwood Park Onerahi (but with hiking and biking figures).

The Abbey Caves toilets will be close to the carpark that mountain bikers and walkers use. Following discussions with Hapu, it was agreed that the toilets at Parihaka would be installed in the lower carpark.