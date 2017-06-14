NZ’s longest-running free store turns 6 and sheds new light on users

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 11:28

Established six years ago tomorrow, Just Zilch is a non-profit organisation that rescues food supplies and provides food to the disadvantaged at no cost and with no judgement.

Since its inception, 164,403 individuals have used Just Zilch’s service to access 1,117,356 food items that would otherwise have been dumped. 130,401 family parcels were issued and 190,993 items were distributed to community groups in Palmerston North, Manawatu, Horowhenua, Whanganui and Tararua for distribution.

In all 1,308,349 food items were donated to Just Zilch from food and beverage companies, restaurants and community harvest groups from around the North Island.

Director and Founder, Rebecca Culver says it has been an enormous effort, made easier by hundreds of volunteers over the past six years and the kind and generous support of businesses here in Palmerston North and the wider Manawatu district.

"We live in a very generous community, and Just Zilch is only possible because we have so many generous providers and volunteers. Together, we are focused on creating a society free from hunger by reducing food waste," says Miss Culver.

The Just Zilch volunteer team will hold a low-key sixth birthday celebration with a birthday cake supplied by Cuba Street Bakehouse - a generous Just Zilch supplier.

Year

Total Items

Total Users

Average daily users

Six (YTD)

364,225

45,571

186.77

Five

238, 726

33,992

141.34

Four

215,509

30,784

125.65

Three

179,188

29,791

119.64

Two

119,708

24,335

99.33

One

62,201

16,401

80.4

Miss Culver says with ever increasing numbers, comes costs. We are very fortunate to have supporters and recently we launched Friends of Just Zilch - for just $10 a month you can help us cover costs associated with running our store, reducing food waste and helping to end hunger in our community.

We’re also very thankful to our corporate sponsors, Countdown and Obo, for their ongoing support.

Recently, a research project undertaken by three Massey University students has shed light on users of Just Zilch’s services.

"The number of people through our doors continues to grow, and the research backs up what our volunteers see every day and has provided us with valuable feedback that Just Zilch makes on people’s lives," says Miss Culver.

Of those surveyed, the main reason they come to Just Zilch is that they are finding their money doesn’t stretch as far as it should.

Some of the commentary includes:

"Things don’t stretch as far as they are supposed to"; "Struggling with bills"; "Finding it hard being on a pension, especially with looking after grandkids and paying bills"; "Can’t afford groceries. It’s a common occurrence that the power bill is higher than what I earn, then I become behind in payments, and I have children to feed";

"Not able to live on benefit - $68 after rent";

The survey found overwhelming support of Just Zilch’s service with 59% positive about service and a further 13% positive about volunteers, alongside this 3.3% made positive comments about reducing food waste.

The largest group to use Just Zilch’s services are PÄkehÄ males aged 30-54 years old. And, 47% of all surveyed live in households where children reside.

36% have used Just Zilch’s service for less than a year, while 33% have used the service for more than two years.

86% said they came to Just Zilch out of need - not enough money.

The survey was of 420 people, 236 males (56%) and 184 females (44%).

More research is being carried out into the needs of the Just Zilch users in a bid to understand the issues affecting them and their families.