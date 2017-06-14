Our Place Balclutha and Our Place Milton Community plan updates

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 11:50

The Our Place Milton community plan opens for feedback today (14 June).

These community plan projects, called Our Place, will help determine the projects and priorities for each community, as well as help put Council's Living and Working and Economic Development strategies into action.

We've got some ideas for Milton we want to talk about - they centre on what Council can do with our key facilities and how we can work with the community to make things happen.

Discussion topics for Milton include, the main street, walking and cycling, parks and reserves, key facilities, development opportunities and Milton’s pool.

We want to know what you think of the ideas so far, what've missed and what anything else you want to share! The feedback we get will be your chance to help shape the future of the community you live in.

It’s very easy to provide online feedback at www.cluthadc.govt.nz/consultation, or keep an eye out for the information being delivered with the Genesis this week. Hard copies are also available at the Milton Service Centre.

We’re still working away on the community plan for Waihola, so keep an eye out for that in the coming months.

In addition, we want to thank everyone who took the time to give feedback on the Our Place Balclutha community plan.

It was a terrific response with 2,400 pieces of feedback/comments collected.

The key topics we sought feedback about were the Balclutha War Memorial Hall, Balclutha’s town entrances and focal points, walking and cycling opportunities, Council’s parks and reserves, and the Centennial Pool and park.

We asked people to rank their priorities about each of these key topics and suggest any other ideas. Overall, the topics that ranked as most important were:

Rank

Topic

Option

1

Extending the improvements to the entrances of the bridge

Town Entrances - Option 1 in the consultation material

2=

Creating a multi-purpose community and visitor hub at the current town hall site

Town Hall -Option 2 in the consultation material

2=

Improving and developing walking and cycling linkages within Balclutha

Map 1 in the consultation material

4

Retaining and improving the Naish Park duck pond

Naish Park Duck Pond - Option 1 in the consultation material

The ideas centre on what Council can do with our key facilities and how we can work with the community to make things happen.

The process was carried out in conjunction with our Reserves Management Plan work about District Plan Zoning changes so that all the outcomes were in alignment.

Councillors met to discuss the feedback on 18 May and agreed on the following key projects:

The Balclutha Bridge and its entrances

The Memorial Hall community and visitor hub

Walking and cycling linkages

Destination Parks and reserves

The Centennial Pool and surrounds.

Staff were instructed to bring back for Council approval the detail of the projects including the scope and the make-up of the project groups.

In addition, staff were instructed to bring back all other feedback proposals (not already included in list above) for a discussion on how to progress them, and to finalise the Reserve Management Plans for Council approval.

Obviously, it will take a little time and detailed planning work but working with the community will be key to the success of these ideas. Some of these projects are likely to be community-led rather than Council led.

We’d like to encourage anyone who is interested in being part of the process to get in touch with us. For example, perhaps, you’re part of an already established community group that would like to get on board with a certain project?

Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the first phase of this process had enabled Council to get a greater understanding of the future direction "you" want our town to take.

"Now we enter the next critical stage and we need you to hang in there with us as we organise to implement the various projects"

The full feedback report can be viewed on Council’s website on the Our Place Balclutha Community Plan webpage, where we’ll keep you updated with the latest news.