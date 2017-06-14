DeLaval reveals rotary E100 milking system for NZ farmers

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 12:27

DeLaval revealed its new rotary milking system designed for New Zealand farmers on the opening day of Fieldays 2017.

The company said its DeLaval Rotary E100 is the result of a multi-million dollar development process to create the ultimate rotary for New Zealand farming conditions.

"We’ve applied everything we’ve learned over the last 130 years designing and installing dairy systems around the world, to create a rotary that meets the unique challenges of the NZ pasture-based dairy system," explained Jonas HaÌllman, Executive Vice President for DeLaval Milking Systems globally.

Mr HaÌllman revealed the Rotary E100 to a crowd of farmers and invited guests at the DeLaval Fieldays site after travelling from the company’s headquarters in Sweden.

"For the last three years we’ve had key members of the global engineering team based in our hub in Hamilton," he said. "This is about meeting the needs of NZ farmers. We’re not just bringing a global compromise to NZ in finished form."

"It’s in the NZ psyche to take the best of what is done already and make it better. That’s exactly what we’re doing here," added Justin Thompson, the company’s Oceania Sales Director.

Until Fieldays, the DeLaval E100 was under wraps on a test farm in Tirau where a 500-cow herd was the first to put the system through its paces over the 2016/2017 season.

"For us, cow comfort comes first and I’ve never seen animals so calm in a cowshed," said farm owner Jack Scheres. "We’d never worked with Delaval before. We’ve always thought they imported their technology, so we’ve been pleasantly surprised to see this system developed here for NZ dairy conditions," he said.

"It identifies the cow as she comes in, it tells me milk production or milk loss, and it will automatically draft any cow based on parameters I set," explained sharemilker Chap Zweirs. "Any cowshed will do the basic job, so the inbuilt technology was the deciding factor for us to purchase the E100."

The DeLaval Rotary E100 is the first phase in a Rotary development programme planned by the DeLaval over the next two years.