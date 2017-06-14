Bigger pipe; more water for Hastings

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 13:16

The new mains water pipe being laid under Heretaunga St will almost double the amount of water able to be directed around the network.

Two major projects to strengthen the water supply system across the district are underway, one in Heretaunga St and one in Te Mata Rd. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Heretaunga St work consists of the installation of a new water main, replacing the existing 70-year-old pipe. In Havelock North, two new mains are being installed, one for water and one for sewage.

The installation of the new water mains will bring major benefits, both in terms of flexibility and the amount of water that can be moved across the network, said Hastings District councillor and Council’s works and services committee chairman Kevin Watkins.

"In particular they will help during times of high stress on the water supply, like the summer months, enabling us to move greater amounts of water around the network to where it is most needed.

"In Havelock North the new main will improve flow and pressure to the elevated areas of the towns especially during peak summer demand. The sewer main upgrade in Te Mata Rd also means that development, which has had to be put off in that area until infrastructure was improved, will be able to go ahead."

Mr Watkins said it was pleasing to see the work get underway after a period of very detailed planning. "These are major projects that will provide substantial benefits for our community."

The new mains are being laid using the latest drilling techniques, thereby avoiding as much open trench work as possible, to keep disruption to the minimum.

"It is a much cleaner, less disruptive way to lay pipes and it means there is not nearly as much road surface repairing to be done after it is all over," said Council’s asset manager Craig Thew.

Drilling is due to start in Heretaunga St towards the end of the month, and in Te Mata Rd in mid-July.

Other works being carried out at the same time are the replacement of a sewer main and laterals in Gallien St, and the installation of a new water pipe in Southland Rd, in the block nearest to Eastbourne St. In Havelock North, associated sewer works are being carried out in St Hill Lane.

"It is really important that when we tackle major projects such as these, that we also look at smaller projects that can be fitted alongside them. It’s about ensuring we get the most value out of a project, and that we limit the number of times we need to return to a site," said Mr Watkins.