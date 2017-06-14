Clean zones will be strongly enforced during DHL NZ Lions Series

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 14:41

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is enforcing clean zones at the venues for all DHL NZ Lions Series 2017 matches. With the exception of a small group of individuals selling unauthorised goods, there have been low levels of ambush marketing in clean zones to date.

The Lions Series has been declared a 'major event' under the Major Events Management Act 2007 which restricts trading and advertising within direct proximity to match venues.

"MBIE is currently investigating a small number of incidents involving the sale of merchandise that have an unauthorised association with the Lions Series," says Iain Cossar, MBIEs GM Tourism, Sectors, Regions and Cities.

"Three to four individuals have been seen selling unauthorised goods in both Christchurch and Dunedin before the Lions Series matches. MBIE, with the support of Police, has seized goods from these individuals in both locations. We are currently investigating these incidents as MBIE has responsibility for enforcing the Act."

Fans are urged not to purchase unauthorised goods from unofficial street traders. "The sale of these types of goods directly exploit the event and may impact on New Zealand’s reputation as a world-class major event host," says Iain Cossar.

"MBIE will continue to take a no-tolerance approach to the sale of unauthorised goods that exploit the Lions Series and will continue to work closely with local council’s and other government agencies to stop this activity," says Iain Cossar.

Under the Act, Lions Series sponsors have exclusive rights of association in return for their investment. This includes protections from unauthorised commercial exploitation of the event, specifically including: unauthorised association with the event, ticket-scalping, trading in a clean zone, and advertising in, or visible from, a clean zone.

The Act is designed so that New Zealand’s economy gets maximum benefit from major events like the Lions Series. It is expected that the economic returns from the Lions Series will be similar to those generated when the Lions last toured New Zealand in 2005 - around 20,000 international visitors, generating 431,000 international visitor bed nights, and having a GDP impact of $135 million.