Police remain at the scene of Queenstown car fire

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 16:10

Queenstown Police remain at the scene of a car fire at Jardine Park, Queenstown from overnight.

ESR scientists are at the scene and are undertaking a thorough forensic examination.

While the Police investigation is still in the early stages Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident at this time and the public are not thought to be at risk.

Formal identification of the person who died in the car fire is still to be completed and may take sometime.

While the investigation is ongoing Police is not in a position to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the fire or the cause.