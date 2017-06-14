Interislander ferry sailings to resume

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 17:15

Sailings of the Interislander ferries will resume from Thursday morning. Wednesday sailings were cancelled due to severe weather but forecasts show that swells will reduce overnight making early morning sailings possible.

The first sailing is a scheduled freight service leaving Wellington at 06.45am, with the first passenger service leaving Wellington at 9am. Accordingly our first scheduled service ex Picton is 10.45am for Passengers and Freight.

"Customers whose travel or freight was delayed have been accommodated on sailings throughout the day and we thank them for their patience. We are always striving to deliver the best possible service, but safety is paramount," Interislander General Manager Operations Mark Thompson says.

For more information about sailings please contact the Interisland Service Desk on 0800 802 802 or info@interislander.co.nz