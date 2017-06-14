New entranceway coming for SH1 at Blenheim

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 17:21

The designs for new state highway entranceways to Blenheim will feature river rocks and flax, reflecting the natural features of the region.

The concept was approved by yesterday’s meeting of Council’s Assets and Services Committee.

The ‘statement’ gateways are designed to draw travellers’ attention to the approaches to the town, preparing drivers to slow down and creating a sense of arrival at Blenheim.

The first entranceway is planned for Riverlands and scheduled to be completed in time for the re-opening of State Highway One.

The designs have been prepared by urban landscape architects Aitken Taylor under the guidance of the Marlborough Landscape Group.

Councillor Jenny Andrews, who is also a member of the Landscape Group, says the design captures the Marlborough landscape well with its emphasis on the waterways and native planting. The landscaping features flax, ridgeline and river silhouettes on corten steel panels, the material used for the planters in Blenheim’s CBD, sitting on a slope of river rocks and flax plantings. Associated planting continuing into Main Street is part of the landscape plan.

With approximately two hectares of land available for planting between the site of the gateway structure and Main Street, Councillor Andrews says the aim is to create an attractive ‘ecological corridor’ into the town.

The budget for the Riverlands entranceway, including lighting, irrigation and base planting, is $120,000.

Other similar gateway structures are planned for Blenheim’s northern and western entrances.