Powerball player from Pukekohe scores $9 million

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 21:40

A player from Pukekohe will be popping the champagne tonight after winning $9 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Pukekohe South in Pukekohe and is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

This win follows on from a mammoth $27 million Powerball win just three weeks ago by a couple from Thames.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player in Rotorua, who will collect $500,000. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Lucky Lotto Shop in Rotorua.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.