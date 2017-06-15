Christchurch Conversations to inspire thinking about red zone’s future

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 12:39

National and international thought leaders are being invited to stimulate public debate about the red zone’s future in a series of free public talks in Christchurch.

On 22 June, a panel will share what they think is the greatest contribution that the 600 hectares of red zone connecting the city to the sea along the ÅtÄkaro Avon River could make to Christchurch and to New Zealand, says Regenerate Christchurch’s Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"The Christchurch Conversations series ‘Bold thinking for the red zone’ is a forum for thought leaders and the public to discuss our city’s future and debate this once in a lifetime opportunity for our city’s future. Everyone is invited to join the conversation."

There have already been lots of exciting and also practical ideas put forward by individuals, interest groups and community groups. Public discussion and debate about the future of this area will help to stimulate new ideas that may not have been proposed, or even thought of yet, to ensure that all potential uses are considered to achieve the best possible outcome for Christchurch and New Zealand.

This 2017 speaker series is presented by Regenerate Christchurch, in partnership with Christchurch City Council and Te PÅ«tahi - Christchurch centre for architecture and city-making.

The first event in the series will see Economist and Business Journalist Rod Oram, Ecological Economist Marjan van den Belt, Professor of Public Health Philippa Howden-Chapman and Whakapapa Registration Advisor Joseph Hullen share their thoughts. Professor of Landscape Architecture, Jacky Bowring, will chair the panel.

On 22 June, the panel discussion is at The Piano, 156 Armagh Street, from 6-7:30pm.

At a second event on 29 June, Ryan Gravel a United States urban planner, designer and author will share his experiences of how cities can be transformed by catalyst projects. Ryan’s student research shaped the original vision for the Atlanta BeltLine, a 22-mile transit greenway that is one of most successful and inspiring urban redevelopment programmes currently underway in the United States. This event also takes place at The Piano, 156 Armagh Street, from 6 to 7.30pm.

Both events are free and will be livestreamed on Regenerate Christchurch’s Facebook page and videoed.

These events are part of the ongoing Christchurch Conversations programme, established by Christchurch City Council and Te PÅ«tahi - Christchurch centre for architecture and city-making, with the support of partners and sponsors.

Regenerate Christchurch will continue to engage people in other creative ways as the Regeneration Plan is developed this year:

Youth Design Workshop: At a Design Jam from 30 June - 2 July, teams of people aged under 25 will develop design options for the area that reflect the vision and objectives in different ways.

Exhibition of options: In August/September, several design scenarios will go on display at a major event, where the public can give feedback on them. Evaluation panel: In September/October, 50 people, at least half of them selected from the electoral roll, will consider all public feedback on the options and provide their views to Regenerate Christchurch’s Board.