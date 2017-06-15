57 UC students gain PM's scholarships to Asia

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 13:05

Dozens of University of Canterbury students will gain first-hand experience studying in China, Thailand and Singapore after five UC programmes have been successful in the latest Prime Minister’s Scholarship for Asia (PMSA) funding round.

In total 57 UC students will benefit from the PMSA awards through UC programmes or internships, including three individual awards.

University of Canterbury Vice-Chancellor Dr Rod Carr welcomed the announcement of the scholarships, which will provide more than $280,000 in total funding for UC students to travel to Asia.

"This is another demonstration of how the University of Canterbury is at the forefront of producing the next generation of professionals who will lead in establishing and strengthening key educational, economic, social and cultural relationships with leaders in Asia," Dr Carr says.

"It’s all part of UC’s commitment to enhance global awareness by providing international experiences to our students linked to the global graduate attribute, which is part of preparing UC students to make a difference."

UC Arts and Business student Mathew Birt, who travelled to China as part of the Peking University Summer Programme last December, has been awarded an individual scholarship that will enable him to study Chinese and Accounting at Zhejiang Gongshang University.

"I'm looking forward to immersing myself in Chinese culture again. My Peking trip just made me hungry for more," he says.

Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith announced the recipients of the latest PMSA funding round on Monday.

The UC programmes and internships are:

- MGMT228 Chinese Business Practices and Culture (UC Business School): 20 UC students will experience a unique six-week in-country cultural immersion study tour and first-hand learning opportunity in China. Students will study at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou, China, and visit multinational firms operating in China.

- Peking University Summer Programme (UC College of Arts): 14 UC students will go on a six-week programme to Peking University in Beijing, China, where they will undertake a series of classes on Chinese language and culture. They will also participate in a weekly undergraduate course on New Zealand history and culture taught by the Peking University New Zealand Centre.

- Thailand Internship Programme (UC College of Arts): 14 UC students will experience a six-week programme at Mahidol University, Thailand. Students will combine professional work experience with an intensive cultural immersion in Thailand.

- Shanghai Shout Intern Challenge (Global China Connection - UCSA student club): Three UC students will go on a nine-week internship at one of GCC’s partnered host companies who have offices in Shanghai, China.

- Asia Europe Foundation Internship - ASEF (UC National Centre for Research on Europe): Three UC students will go on a 12-week internship programme at the Asia Europe Foundation (ASEF) in Singapore. The postgraduate students will undertake practical research projects related to New Zealand’s education, economic or trade agenda towards Asia.