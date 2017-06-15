Traffic changing on Marine Parade

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 13:35

A change in traffic flow on a busy section of Marine Parade is an innovative way to see if a good idea will be a great one.

That’s according to Napier Mayor Bill Dalton, who supports the live study, dubbed the Marine Parade Traffic Calming Project and beginning next month.

The project will see traffic in both directions share the seaward side of the planted median on the section of Marine Parade between Vautier Street and the Napier i-SITE. This will allow a parking precinct to be set up on the city side of the median, create more places where pedestrians are able to safely cross and improve parking outside the i-SITE.

Council recognises Marine Parade is a special feature of Napier, says Mayor Dalton. "I’m looking forward to seeing how this change in traffic flow will affect the way people view and use Marine Parade. I await the feedback of the community with great interest."

The Traffic Calming Project has grown out of City Vision, a document that supports a different approach to testing scenarios and design outcomes. This ‘lighter, quicker, cheaper’ approach allows Council to try things out in real time and to be brave and have fun with design choices. It also means that Council can experiment with ‘light’ options before committing significant budget and resource to a permanent change.

It is an approach which has been used successfully already, such as with the Tennyson Street Parklet, the Magnet Café pop-up and Market Street Urban Oasis.

Data collection to assess the project will - for the first time - include information gathered from an interactive project page on the Council website. Details of the interactive components and how to use them will be shared once the traffic calming measures are in place in July. Data will also be collected using more traditional formats such as traffic counts.

Some other work, on the wastewater and water supply network, will be carried out on Marine Parade in advance of the Vautier Street roundabout’s construction phase, and is expected to kick off at the end of June.