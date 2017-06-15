Workplace accident in Golflands

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 13:50

At 11.24am today emergency services were called to an incident in Golfland Drive, Golflands where a worker has become trapped between a rubbish truck and a tree.

A male has received critical injuries and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A section of Golfland Drive has been closed and cordons will be in place for some time.

Worksafe New Zealand have been advised and will continue investigations into this matter.