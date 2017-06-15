Vehicle recovered in search for missing Aorhena woman Kim Richmond

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 14:20

As part of the search for missing Arohena woman Kim Richmond Waikato Police have today recovered a vehicle form Lake Arapuni, Waikato.

The vehicle recovered is the 2014 silver Ford Ranger ute that Ms Richmond was believed to be driving prior to her disappearance on 31 July 2016.

Police can confirm there is a body in the truck, however formal identification is still to be completed.

A post mortem will be carried out tomorrow and the Coroner has been advised.

The Police investigation into the disappearance of Ms Richmond is ongoing in light of today’s developments.