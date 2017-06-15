Male arrested after incident at pool

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 14:33

Council is deeply concerned about an incident at Alpine Aqualand on Wednesday evening at approximately 5pm. The incident resulted in a male being arrested by police at the facility in relation to an alleged assault.

Council has spoken to the victim and their family and offered support. Council procedures cover incidents of this nature and pool crew acted swiftly once alerted to the incident.

This matter is now in the hands of the police and Council will assist fully with the ongoing investigation. It is paramount that our facilities are safe places.