The Southern Trust calls for grant applications

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 15:07

Wakatipu Basin community groups are invited to apply for funding grants from The Southern Trust.

The Trust has opened a special funding round for Wakatipu Basin community groups. Non-profit organisations active in Frankton and the Queenstown area operating in the areas of community, education, arts and culture or amateur sport are invited to apply for the funding.

One of the country’s top gaming trusts, The Southern Trust, is licensed by the Department of Internal Affairs under the Gambling Act 2003 to return gaming machine proceeds to the community. The Trust provides funding for amateur sport, education, community purposes, welfare organisations and arts and culture.

Announcing the Wakatipu funding round, The Southern Trust CEO and Trustee Karen Shea said "We are pleased that our partnership with The Frankton Arm Tavern means that we have funds to assist Wakatipu Basin community organisations."