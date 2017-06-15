Fatal workplace incident in Penrose

|
[ login or create an account ]
Please attribute to Sergeant Rob Kennedy, Auckland City Police
Police are currently at the scene of a workplace incident at an industrial site on Neilson St, Penrose where a person has died.
Police were notified shortly before 12.30pm to an incident involving a fork-hoist.
The deceased is a male.
Police are working to identify next of kin.
WorkSafe has been notified of the incident.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.