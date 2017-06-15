Fatal workplace incident in Penrose

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 15:10

Please attribute to Sergeant Rob Kennedy, Auckland City Police

Police are currently at the scene of a workplace incident at an industrial site on Neilson St, Penrose where a person has died.

Police were notified shortly before 12.30pm to an incident involving a fork-hoist.

The deceased is a male.

Police are working to identify next of kin.

WorkSafe has been notified of the incident.