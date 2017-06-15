Two Wintec students to return to China on prestigious scholarships

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 15:48

Two Wintec students have been successful in gaining more educational experience abroad as second-time recipients of prestigious Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia.

Mason Holloway and Christopher Singh will head to Chengdu, China in September where they will study at Chengdu University for five months.

The Hamilton-based duo were part of a Wintec group of scholarship recipients to study at Chengdu University in 2016 and jumped at the opportunity to be involved again, this time applying as individuals.

Mason and Chris, who are both completing Honours degrees in Media Arts - Painting, will study Chinese language and a post graduate in Media Arts while in China.

Chris, 26, said he was looking forward to another stint in Chengdu and the opportunity to further his education.

"I’d like to get more experience painting in a different culture and see how that can help to shape my practice."

He said he enjoys studying abroad as it provides the opportunity to "indulge in a different culture while also being able to bring a Kiwiana flavour to their education".

Mason, 21, was hopeful the experience would help to create more career choices for him and lead to further study.

"I’m hoping to do my Masters over there at one of China’s top universities."

Like Chris, Mason enjoyed bringing a Kiwi approach to the Chinese education system.

"They don’t know a lot about New Zealand so it’s cool to be able to represent our country and show them a different way of learning."

Mason and Chris make up part of a wider group of 202 tertiary students from across New Zealand heading to educational institutes around Asia.

The students were chosen for their academic strength and personal attributes including independence, initiative, maturity, confidence and their ability to represent New Zealand positively.

The Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia are funded by the New Zealand government and administered by Education New Zealand. They were established in 2013 and have since enabled more than 1,100 New Zealand students to experience an international education in Asian countries.