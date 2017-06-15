Resource consent process to begin for events held at Williamson Park

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 16:36

The process to apply for a proposed 15-year resource consent, to cover all events catering for 500 people or more at Whangamata's signature Williamson Park, has been supported by the Whangamata Community Board at its special meeting yesterday.

In reaching its decision the Board took into account that as result of new provisions in our Proposed District Plan all events being held at Williamson Park or other Council reserves that involve 500 or more people, must have resource consent. This includes events being held already at the Park by Beach Hop, Whangamata Summer Festival events, and Brits at the Beach.

Consultation with the community will now occur before lodging the application for consent. Consultation will be undertaken by independent resource consent consultants.

"The process from here is that after consultation, a consent application will be lodged and an independent commissioner will the make a decision as to whether or not the application is notified," says Whangamata Area Manager Garry Towler. "We will await the commissioner's decision on that".

The consent application will possibly include a proposed 30 events a year, 20 of those during the day and 10 at night, of which up to 6 may be permitted to apply for a special liquor licence.

Already with the Whangamata Summer Festival and Beach Hop events, 10 day events and 4 night events are taking place at the Park, and will be included in the new consent. This allows for 10 new daytime events and 6 new night time events to also take place.

The Board heard from four residents during the meeting, Some raised their concerns about the potential disorder that may be associated with events held and others raising concerns about the use of the reserve in light of the gifting of it to Council in the 1920s. Others expressed their support for the application.

The Board has taken into consideration the history of Williamson Park and the gifting of it to the community back in the 1920s for recreation purposes. The consent process has no relation to this.

To read the agenda of the meeting around the proposed resource consent for Williamson Park click here: https://docs.tcdc.govt.nz/store/default/4851231