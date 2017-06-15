Lightpath Cycleway open again this evening

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 16:38

The Lightpath Cycleway will reopen later today, now that scheduled maintenance work has been completed.

The Canada Street Bridge is looking bright and refreshed after being given a UV protective coating.

The new coating will help protect it from the elements and make its colour more vibrant.

It follows a similar coating being applied to the rest of the Lightpath earlier this year.

Auckland Highway Manager Brett Gliddon says the shared path is expected to open by 5pm.

"We’re pleased to get Lightpath open again in time for people to use it to get home this evening and thank cyclists and pedestrians for their patience while the path was closed during this work."