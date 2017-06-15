Kapiti Coast District Council decides on annual plan

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 16:59

The KÄpiti Coast District Council today agreed the contents of the annual plan for 2017/18, which will result in an average rates increase of 5.7%.

The Council’s annual plan 2017/18 is the plan for the third year of our FutureKÄpiti Long term plan 2015-35. Community consultation in April sought feedback on proposed changes to the work programme for this year from what was set out in the long term plan along with input on local and regional actions in the draft Wellington region Waste Management and Minimisation Plan.

Over 130 people provided submissions on the annual plan or regional waste plan.

Mayor K Gurunathan said councillors heard the strong views of a number of members of the community who thought the proposed 5.9% rates increase was too high. There were also some submissions that supported the Council’s direction and a number that included requests for grants and additional projects and activities.

"The reduced 5.7% average rates increase is the result of a number of adjustments including additional income projected from the higher volume of building consents we’re expecting and reduced interest costs due to work on assets being carried out later.

"The total cost of requests considered for grants and additional work would have added significantly to the rates increase for the coming year. Some requests will be referred to existing grants available through the Council while many others will be considered through the long term plan process, which is currently in its early stages. Actions requested in other submissions have been able to be accommodated within existing budgets.

"We’re very aware that for many people the rates increase is still too high. Without the benefit of alternative income streams KÄpiti must look to ratepayers for around three quarters of its income. This means that, despite an operating efficiency that compares very well with other councils, our rates are not as low as we would like."

Mayor Gurunathan said the vast majority of the rates increase is largely unavoidable, with the funding of depreciation, inflation and interest accounting for 4.5% and new compliance costs adding a further 0.2%, leaving a very narrow margin in which to accommodate any other initiatives.

"I’ve been asked a lot about depreciation in recent weeks. Including depreciation in our operating expenses is the way that we ensure ratepayers pay their fair share, and only their fair share, of the assets they use and benefit from - it ensures intergenerational equity.

"We are currently in the process of making up for years when we didn’t allocate funds to fully cover the use of assets during their lifetime. Our long term plan sets out a path to fully fund depreciation by 2021/22. It’s challenging, but shying away from our catch-up plan will mean taking longer to get to where we want to be and, ultimately, a higher cost overall.

"We’re keenly aware that affordability is an issue for many in our district, and we’ve worked hard to keep the proposed rates increase as low as possible.

"We’ve been working to remind people about our rates/water rates remission policy and government rates rebates, which continue to be available for those on low incomes or facing extreme hardship. We encourage people in need to make full use of these options."